Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $135.43 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

