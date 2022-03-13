Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

Shares of COOLU opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

