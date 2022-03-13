Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

