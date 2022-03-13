Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,800 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price objective on Prudential in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.99) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £29.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is -0.23%.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.