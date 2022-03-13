Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 600

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,723.25.

GLNCY opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Glencore has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

