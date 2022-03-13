Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $25.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the coal producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE BTU opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

