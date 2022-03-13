JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $47.04

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.04, but opened at $49.00. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 23,642 shares trading hands.

JKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,157,000 after acquiring an additional 212,645 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

