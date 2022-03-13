JMP Securities Cuts Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $28.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Vertex stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,959 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 856,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vertex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

