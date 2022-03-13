JMP Securities Trims LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Target Price to $31.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 151.42% from the stock’s current price.

LZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

