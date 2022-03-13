John J. Nicols Sells 38,500 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CDXS stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Codexis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,747,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

