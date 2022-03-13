Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) PT Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:JSG opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.86. Johnson Service Group has a 12-month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 182.80 ($2.40). The firm has a market cap of £510.26 million and a PE ratio of -22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

In other news, insider Peter Egan purchased 25,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($35,704.93).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

