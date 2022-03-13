JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $288.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.52. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

