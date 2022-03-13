JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPM opened at $128.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

