Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Increased to GBX 105 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

JUST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Friday. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £876.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.16.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

