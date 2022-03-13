Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Increased to GBX 105 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

JUST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Friday. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £876.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.16.

About Just Group (Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

