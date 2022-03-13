Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Shares Down 7.7%

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 3,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 27,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Kalera AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Kalera AS in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

