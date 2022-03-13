Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells $200,511.36 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Avi S. Katz sold 29,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $200,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KLR stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 164,021 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaleyra by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 260,238 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

