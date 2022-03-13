Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

KAMN opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kaman by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kaman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

