KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.56

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.56 and traded as low as $64.70. KBC Group shares last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 2,857 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

