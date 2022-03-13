Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $2,571,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $7,332,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 189,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KCGI remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,796. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

