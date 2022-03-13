Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €801.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €801.50 ($871.20).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($978.26) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($969.57) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($836.96) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($813.04) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($902.17) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

EPA KER traded up €5.30 ($5.76) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €557.10 ($605.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($453.70). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €648.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €662.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

