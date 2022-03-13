Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,071,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $8,820,387. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Shares of KEYS opened at $145.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

