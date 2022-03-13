Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 59.0% in February

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. 227,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 225,902 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

