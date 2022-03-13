Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 59.0% in February

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. 227,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.85.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Kintara Therapeutics
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
