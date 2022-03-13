Kira Network (KEX) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Kira Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kira Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $554,778.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Buying and Selling Kira Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kira Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

