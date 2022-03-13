Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

