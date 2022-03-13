Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.