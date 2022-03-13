Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.