Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 321.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

