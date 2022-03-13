Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 524 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

