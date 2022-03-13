Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,891 iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 111.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the third quarter worth $1,500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the third quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the third quarter worth $437,000.

EPHE opened at $30.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69.

