Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

