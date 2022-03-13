Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in CF Industries by 702.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,404,726 shares of company stock worth $112,531,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

