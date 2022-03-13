Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 78.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter.

BIPC stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

