Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUSV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $35.97.

