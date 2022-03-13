Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $462,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,497 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,422,879 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

