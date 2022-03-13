Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,576 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 413,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

