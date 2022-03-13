Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 18,400 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth $169,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $230,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $325,472. 37.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

