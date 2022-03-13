KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KPTSF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $8.35 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

