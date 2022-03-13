Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 353,192 shares.The stock last traded at $46.51 and had previously closed at $46.24.

KRA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,455,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 57,359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,293,000 after purchasing an additional 159,965 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,048,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

