Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

