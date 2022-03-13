Lamden Trading Down 20.1% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $120,925.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

