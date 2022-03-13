Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

