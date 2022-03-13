Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 119,633.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LE opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

