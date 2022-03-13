Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 1,901 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PTMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 31,606 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.