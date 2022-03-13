Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.02. 8,012,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,753 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

