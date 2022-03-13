Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,790.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.85. 2,666,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,854. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

