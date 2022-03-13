Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

BATS PTMC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $34.54. 31,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.