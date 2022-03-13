Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 20 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $5.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $546.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,343. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.23 and a 200-day moving average of $510.93. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.