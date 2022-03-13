Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after acquiring an additional 170,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 113,318 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of CMBS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.73. 32,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,081. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10.

