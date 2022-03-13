Latitude Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $22,840,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $428,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW traded down $5.82 on Friday, hitting $546.03. 1,175,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.93. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $598.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

