Latitude Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

TGT stock traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.97. 4,040,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

