Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 507 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,234,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,198. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

